Trust fundraising using Trusts, Foundations and Lottery







Trust fundraising for your smaller charity is easier than many people think. We have worked with The Trust Team who have written a Free e-book that will explain everything very easily. They recommend that you "Lead with the Need" This means that the first paragraph and sentence is about the need for the work that you do. It is not about you, not about the work that you do, not about your project and not about how successful you are.

It is simply about the problem or need. So you might start with," Over 1,000 children will spend tonight in a prison in the UK tonight"

or

"There are only 18 ponds left in Surrey that support wildlife"

Download the free e-book from The Trust Team and see how their easy tips and help will bring much-needed funds into your charity.





Leave this Trust Fundraising page and return to Charity Volunteer homepage.





























